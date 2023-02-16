Ruby Mills Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.20 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.20 crore in December 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 58.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2022 up 3.51% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2022 down 11.47% from Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2021.