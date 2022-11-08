Rishi Techtex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.97 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.97 crore in September 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 23.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 1103.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2022 up 18.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

Rishi Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Rishi Techtex shares closed at 29.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -13.82% over the last 12 months.