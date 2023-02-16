 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,816.00 crore in December 2022 down 310.73% from Rs. 1,416.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.52% from Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2021.

Reliance Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.00 84.00 89.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.00 84.00 89.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.00 11.00 15.00
Depreciation 28.00 28.00 32.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.00 110.00 97.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -40.00 -65.00 -55.00
Other Income 2.00 1.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.00 -64.00 -55.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.00 -64.00 -55.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.00 -64.00 -55.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.00 -64.00 -55.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -5,778.00 -1,518.00 -1,361.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5,816.00 -1,582.00 -1,416.00
Equity Share Capital 1,383.00 1,383.00 1,383.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.19 -5.77 -5.15
Diluted EPS -21.19 -5.77 -5.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.19 -5.77 -5.15
Diluted EPS -21.19 -5.77 -5.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited