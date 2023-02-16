Reliance Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore, down 6.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.74% from Rs. 89.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,816.00 crore in December 2022 down 310.73% from Rs. 1,416.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.52% from Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2021.
Reliance Comm shares closed at 1.75 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -42.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Reliance Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.00
|84.00
|89.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.00
|84.00
|89.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.00
|11.00
|15.00
|Depreciation
|28.00
|28.00
|32.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.00
|110.00
|97.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.00
|-65.00
|-55.00
|Other Income
|2.00
|1.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.00
|-64.00
|-55.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.00
|-64.00
|-55.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.00
|-64.00
|-55.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.00
|-64.00
|-55.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-5,778.00
|-1,518.00
|-1,361.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5,816.00
|-1,582.00
|-1,416.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|1,383.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.19
|-5.77
|-5.15
|Diluted EPS
|-21.19
|-5.77
|-5.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.19
|-5.77
|-5.15
|Diluted EPS
|-21.19
|-5.77
|-5.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited