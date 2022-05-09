Refex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore in March 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 152.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022 up 215.99% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2022 down 10.4% from Rs. 25.58 crore in March 2021.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2021.

Refex Ind shares closed at 123.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.42% over the last 12 months.