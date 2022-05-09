 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.92 crore in March 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 152.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2022 up 215.99% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2022 down 10.4% from Rs. 25.58 crore in March 2021.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2021.

Refex Ind shares closed at 123.85 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.42% over the last 12 months.

Refex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.92 89.72 152.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.92 89.72 152.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.05 47.39 65.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.93 25.00 73.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.68 -3.43 -2.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.40 3.20 1.86
Depreciation 1.42 1.38 4.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.47 5.30 -7.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.31 10.89 17.37
Other Income 1.19 0.94 3.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.50 11.83 21.25
Interest 2.82 2.37 8.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.69 9.46 12.95
Exceptional Items 13.38 -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.06 9.46 12.95
Tax 8.05 2.62 5.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.01 6.84 7.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.01 6.84 7.60
Equity Share Capital 21.00 21.00 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.43 3.26 3.62
Diluted EPS 11.43 3.26 3.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.43 3.26 3.62
Diluted EPS 11.43 3.26 3.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

