Record gold prices fail to cheer Muthoot Finance, Manappuram shares

Ravindra Sonavane
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

The biggest gold loan companies are facing competition from banks and fintech companies.

Gold prices in India hit an all-time high, tracking the global rally after data showed US inflation is cooling, buoying expectations the Federal Reserve will rein in aggressive interest rate hikes.

Shares of India’s top two gold loan companies have declined even as gold prices globally surged to a record. Analysts don’t expect a reversal in their performance as competition squeezes their growth and margins.

Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance shares have lost almost 30 percent each in the past one year. Muthoot Finance is down 0.8 percent year to date, while Manappuram Finance has gained 1.3 percent.

According to Vidhi Shah, an analyst at Antique Stock Broking, even though gold prices are higher, it is difficult to recover margins soon amid competition from banks and nonbanking finance companies. She expects margins will improve gradually, but not to historically high levels.

Gold loan companies face competition from banks and fintech companies that offer gold loans at attractive rates and are expanding their presence.

“Even if we consider high gold prices, we cannot compare gold loan providers rates with banks,” Elara Securities analyst Shweta Daptardar said. “Overall growth will not be strong as much as it will lead to rerating for the sector.”