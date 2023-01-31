REC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,694.89 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,694.89 crore in December 2022 down 3.12% from Rs. 10,006.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,878.08 crore in December 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 2,772.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,700.02 crore in December 2022 up 7.71% from Rs. 9,005.49 crore in December 2021.