RBL Bank Q4 net profit up 37% at Rs 271 crore

Apr 29, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

While net profit managed to beat Street estimates of Rs 222 crore, NII was tad below estimate of Rs 1,219.6 crore

RBL Bank on April 29 reported a 37 percent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 271 crore for the March quarter. The private lender's net interest income (NII) rose 7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,211 crore.

While RBL Bank's net profit managed to beat Street estimates of Rs 222 crore, NII was tad below estimate of Rs 1,219.6 crore.

“We have completed Q4 and FY23 on a strong note with our highest quarterly and annual profit... New initiatives undertaken in FY23 on new secured product launches, and scale up of granular retail products are also starting to bear fruit," R Subramaniakumar, managing director and chief executive officer, RBL Bank said.

The bank's asset quality further improved, with gross NPA ratio falling to 3.37 percent against 3.61 percent in the previous quarter and 4.40 percent in the year-ago period.