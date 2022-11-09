Ramco System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore in September 2022 down 23.34% from Rs. 73.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2022 down 111.62% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2022 down 2704.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 251.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.