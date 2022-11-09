 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore in September 2022 down 23.34% from Rs. 73.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2022 down 111.62% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2022 down 2704.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Ramco System shares closed at 251.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.

Ramco System
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.37 62.29 73.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.37 62.29 73.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.00 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.75 45.27 39.11
Depreciation 18.64 17.74 17.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.46 25.59 37.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.50 -26.32 -21.11
Other Income 1.15 1.82 4.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.35 -24.50 -16.98
Interest 1.97 1.20 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.32 -25.69 -18.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.32 -25.69 -18.19
Tax -1.94 -0.04 -1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.38 -25.65 -17.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.38 -25.65 -17.19
Equity Share Capital 30.85 30.85 30.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.81 -8.32 -5.60
Diluted EPS -11.81 -8.32 -5.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.81 -8.32 -5.60
Diluted EPS -11.81 -8.32 -5.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
