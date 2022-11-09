Ramco System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore, down 23.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore in September 2022 down 23.34% from Rs. 73.54 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2022 down 111.62% from Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2022 down 2704.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.
Ramco System shares closed at 251.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramco System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.37
|62.29
|73.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.37
|62.29
|73.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.00
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.75
|45.27
|39.11
|Depreciation
|18.64
|17.74
|17.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.46
|25.59
|37.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.50
|-26.32
|-21.11
|Other Income
|1.15
|1.82
|4.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.35
|-24.50
|-16.98
|Interest
|1.97
|1.20
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.32
|-25.69
|-18.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.32
|-25.69
|-18.19
|Tax
|-1.94
|-0.04
|-1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.38
|-25.65
|-17.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.38
|-25.65
|-17.19
|Equity Share Capital
|30.85
|30.85
|30.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.81
|-8.32
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-11.81
|-8.32
|-5.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.81
|-8.32
|-5.60
|Diluted EPS
|-11.81
|-8.32
|-5.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited