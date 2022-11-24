Rajshree Polypa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.17 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.17 crore in September 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 50.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2021.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 164.50 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.