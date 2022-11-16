Rajesh Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore, up 94.62% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 80,270.07 49,497.08 41,245.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 80,270.07 49,497.08 41,245.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79,730.32 49,023.46 40,785.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.43 66.05 39.24 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.37 50.21 44.97 Depreciation 24.13 22.86 32.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 54.06 52.08 46.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 393.75 282.42 296.38 Other Income 1.09 1.06 1.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 394.84 283.48 297.70 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 394.84 283.48 297.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 394.84 283.48 297.70 Tax 21.88 11.74 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 372.96 271.74 297.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 372.96 271.74 297.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 372.96 271.74 297.70 Equity Share Capital 29.53 29.53 29.53 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.63 9.20 9.87 Diluted EPS 12.63 9.20 9.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.63 9.20 9.87 Diluted EPS 12.63 9.20 9.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited