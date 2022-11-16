Rajesh Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore, up 94.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore in September 2022 up 94.62% from Rs. 41,245.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.96 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 297.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 330.51 crore in September 2021.
Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.87 in September 2021.
|Rajesh Exports shares closed at 751.35 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.82% returns over the last 6 months and 12.33% over the last 12 months.
|Rajesh Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80,270.07
|49,497.08
|41,245.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80,270.07
|49,497.08
|41,245.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79,730.32
|49,023.46
|40,785.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.43
|66.05
|39.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.37
|50.21
|44.97
|Depreciation
|24.13
|22.86
|32.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.06
|52.08
|46.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|393.75
|282.42
|296.38
|Other Income
|1.09
|1.06
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|394.84
|283.48
|297.70
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|394.84
|283.48
|297.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|394.84
|283.48
|297.70
|Tax
|21.88
|11.74
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|372.96
|271.74
|297.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|372.96
|271.74
|297.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|372.96
|271.74
|297.70
|Equity Share Capital
|29.53
|29.53
|29.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.63
|9.20
|9.87
|Diluted EPS
|12.63
|9.20
|9.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.63
|9.20
|9.87
|Diluted EPS
|12.63
|9.20
|9.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited