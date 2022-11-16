 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajesh Exports Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore, up 94.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajesh Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 80,270.07 crore in September 2022 up 94.62% from Rs. 41,245.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.96 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 297.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.97 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 330.51 crore in September 2021.
Rajesh Exports EPS has increased to Rs. 12.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.87 in September 2021. Rajesh Exports shares closed at 751.35 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.82% returns over the last 6 months and 12.33% over the last 12 months.
Rajesh Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations80,270.0749,497.0841,245.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80,270.0749,497.0841,245.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials79,730.3249,023.4640,785.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.4366.0539.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.3750.2144.97
Depreciation24.1322.8632.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.0652.0846.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax393.75282.42296.38
Other Income1.091.061.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax394.84283.48297.70
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax394.84283.48297.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax394.84283.48297.70
Tax21.8811.74--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities372.96271.74297.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period372.96271.74297.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates372.96271.74297.70
Equity Share Capital29.5329.5329.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.639.209.87
Diluted EPS12.639.209.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.639.209.87
Diluted EPS12.639.209.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

