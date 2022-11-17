 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raj Television Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.13% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 44.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.

Raj Television Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.59 14.85 16.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.59 14.85 16.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 5.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.45 4.39 4.51
Depreciation -0.44 1.71 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.12 7.80 5.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 0.95 -0.81
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 0.98 -0.79
Interest 0.78 0.82 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 0.15 -2.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 0.15 -2.52
Tax -0.09 0.04 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 0.11 -2.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 0.11 -2.47
Equity Share Capital 25.96 25.96 25.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 -0.47
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 -0.47
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 -0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Raj Television #Raj Television Network #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am