Raj Television Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore in September 2022 down 14.13% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 91.27% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 44.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.