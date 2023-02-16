Raj Television Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 17.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 94.3% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 132.34% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
Raj Television shares closed at 45.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 10.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raj Television Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.67
|14.59
|17.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.67
|14.59
|17.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.39
|4.45
|6.13
|Depreciation
|0.28
|-0.44
|1.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.03
|10.12
|13.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.45
|-3.70
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.48
|-3.70
|Interest
|0.75
|0.78
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.30
|-4.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.30
|-4.27
|Tax
|-0.13
|-0.09
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-4.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-4.22
|Equity Share Capital
|25.96
|25.96
|25.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited