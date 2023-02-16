 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raj Television Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 6.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 17.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 94.3% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 132.34% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Raj Television Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.67 14.59 17.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.67 14.59 17.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.39 4.45 6.13
Depreciation 0.28 -0.44 1.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.03 10.12 13.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.45 -3.70
Other Income 0.40 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 0.48 -3.70
Interest 0.75 0.78 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 -0.30 -4.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.37 -0.30 -4.27
Tax -0.13 -0.09 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 -0.22 -4.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 -0.22 -4.22
Equity Share Capital 25.96 25.96 25.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.81
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.81
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited