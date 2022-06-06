 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rainbow Denim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 38.57% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rainbow Denim are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 38.57% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 up 71.36% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 157.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

Rainbow Denim shares closed at 4.13 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Rainbow Denim
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.18 0.27 0.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.18 0.27 0.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.10 1.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.07 0.80
Depreciation 0.26 0.27 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.23 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 -0.40 -2.31
Other Income 2.67 2.60 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 2.20 0.54
Interest 2.45 2.50 2.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.61 -0.30 -2.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.61 -0.30 -2.11
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.61 -0.30 -2.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.61 -0.30 -2.11
Equity Share Capital 13.28 13.28 13.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.23 -1.59
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.23 -1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.23 -1.59
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.23 -1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rainbow Denim #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.