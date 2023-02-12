 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raideep Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raideep Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 54.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Raideep Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021. Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)
Raideep Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.385.827.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.385.827.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods6.166.164.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-0.353.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.070.01
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.020.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.09-0.10
Other Income0.170.180.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.090.07
Interest0.010.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.080.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.030.080.06
Tax0.010.020.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.060.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.060.04
Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.110.08
Diluted EPS0.040.110.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.110.08
Diluted EPS0.040.110.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:00 am