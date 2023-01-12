 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 earnings preview: NBFC margins may shrink amid robust growth

Aparna Iyer
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Home and vehicle financiers are set to report strong disbursement growth even as the cost of funds rises sharply for most NBFCs

The October-December 2022 quarter is expected to show divergent trends among non-bank financial companies (NBFC), with housing and vehicle financiers reporting strong disbursement growth while gold loan lenders showing some drag in growth. Net interest margins may, however, moderate for most NBFCs and weigh on interest income, according to analysts.

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd expect the nine NBFCs under their coverage to report a 9 percent growth in net profit at the aggregate level for the third quarter.

“Loans at our covered housing finance companies (HFCs) / affordable HFCs should grow at 13 percent year on year (YoY) led by 30 percent YoY loan growth at our covered AHFCs. At auto financiers, loan growth should accelerate due to healthy disbursements in 3QFY23,” they wrote in a note.

Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect a better 13 percent growth in profits for the quarter.

Disbursals of home loans have been robust for the past quarter but select housing finance companies have also seen the momentum slowing down. Therefore, on a sequential basis, disbursements could see some moderation, according to analysts.

For auto financiers, the quarter has been marked with strong momentum in loan demand, helped partly by the continued recovery in commercial vehicle sales.