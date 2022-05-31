 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prime Focus Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.66 crore, up 58.93% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.66 crore in March 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 691.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2022 down 284.62% from Rs. 23.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.81 crore in March 2022 up 82.45% from Rs. 190.08 crore in March 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 73.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 17.78% over the last 12 months.

Prime Focus
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,098.66 852.23 693.25
Other Operating Income -- -- -1.95
Total Income From Operations 1,098.66 852.23 691.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 617.05 524.75 405.44
Depreciation 123.06 100.11 133.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.14 128.77 118.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.42 98.61 34.36
Other Income 27.33 17.47 22.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.75 116.08 56.59
Interest 101.44 98.59 68.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.30 17.49 -11.84
Exceptional Items -153.41 -- 0.11
P/L Before Tax -31.10 17.49 -11.73
Tax 58.79 28.89 16.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -89.89 -11.40 -27.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -89.89 -11.40 -27.92
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.59 4.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -90.05 -11.99 -23.41
Equity Share Capital 29.95 29.92 29.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.00 -0.38 -0.93
Diluted EPS -3.00 -0.38 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.00 -0.38 -0.93
Diluted EPS -3.00 -0.38 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Prime Focus #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 11:02 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.