Prime Focus Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.66 crore, up 58.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.66 crore in March 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 691.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2022 down 284.62% from Rs. 23.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.81 crore in March 2022 up 82.45% from Rs. 190.08 crore in March 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 73.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 17.78% over the last 12 months.