Prime Focus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 852.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 236.36% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 216.19 crore in December 2021.