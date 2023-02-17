 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Focus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.94 crore in December 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 852.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2022 up 236.36% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.80 crore in December 2022 up 19.71% from Rs. 216.19 crore in December 2021.

Prime Focus
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,104.12 1,069.68 852.23
Other Operating Income 1.82 5.01 --
Total Income From Operations 1,105.94 1,074.69 852.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 732.26 687.88 524.75
Depreciation 101.72 106.53 100.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.06 208.22 128.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.89 72.06 98.61
Other Income 70.19 52.96 17.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.08 125.02 116.08
Interest 87.80 99.86 98.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.28 25.16 17.49
Exceptional Items -- -2.85 --
P/L Before Tax 69.28 22.31 17.49
Tax 27.39 11.36 28.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.89 10.95 -11.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.89 10.95 -11.40
Minority Interest -25.54 1.05 -0.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.36 12.00 -11.99
Equity Share Capital 29.95 29.95 29.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.37 -0.38
Diluted EPS 1.37 0.37 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 0.37 -0.38
Diluted EPS 1.37 0.37 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited