PowerGrid InvIT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore, down 34.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore in September 2022 down 34.08% from Rs. 416.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 922.39 crore in September 2022 down 449.11% from Rs. 264.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 911.59 crore in September 2022 down 445.01% from Rs. 264.22 crore in September 2021.

PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 134.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.08% over the last 12 months.