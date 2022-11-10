 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PowerGrid InvIT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore, down 34.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.77 crore in September 2022 down 34.08% from Rs. 416.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 922.39 crore in September 2022 down 449.11% from Rs. 264.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 911.59 crore in September 2022 down 445.01% from Rs. 264.22 crore in September 2021.

PowerGrid InvIT shares closed at 134.00 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.85% returns over the last 6 months and 10.08% over the last 12 months.

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.77 267.98 416.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.77 267.98 416.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 145.82
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,187.55 3.00 6.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -912.79 264.98 264.21
Other Income 1.20 1.51 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -911.59 266.48 264.22
Interest 10.29 8.28 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -921.87 258.20 264.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -921.87 258.20 264.22
Tax 0.51 0.64 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -922.39 257.56 264.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -922.39 257.56 264.21
Equity Share Capital 909.99 909.99 909.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.14 2.83 3.66
Diluted EPS -10.14 2.83 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.14 28.30 --
Diluted EPS -10.14 2.83 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust #PowerGrid InVIT #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.