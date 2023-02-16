Phoenix Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, down 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 13% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2021.