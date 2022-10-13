 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Persistent Systems Q2 PAT seen up 3.3% QoQ to Rs. 218.6 cr: KR Choksey

Oct 13, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 50 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,027.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Persistent Systems to report net profit at Rs. 218.6 crore up 3.3% quarter-on-quarter (up 35.1% year-on-year).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 49.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 279.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 13, 2022 12:05 pm
