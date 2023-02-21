 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parsvnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore in December 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.80 crore in December 2022 down 617.69% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.

Parsvnath Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.28 20.58 274.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.28 20.58 274.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.07 0.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.20 14.43 170.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.95 3.04 3.78
Depreciation 0.68 0.78 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.87 11.14 47.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.64 -8.89 51.40
Other Income 1.71 0.92 1.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.93 -7.96 53.09
Interest 31.88 34.83 43.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -48.80 -42.79 9.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -48.80 -42.79 9.43
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -48.80 -42.79 9.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -48.80 -42.79 9.43
Equity Share Capital 217.59 217.59 217.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 -0.98 0.22
Diluted EPS -1.12 -0.98 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 -0.98 0.22
Diluted EPS -1.12 -0.98 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited