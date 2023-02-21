Parsvnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore, down 83.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.28 crore in December 2022 down 83.15% from Rs. 274.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.80 crore in December 2022 down 617.69% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.25 crore in December 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2021.