P and G Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore in June 2022 down 1.3% from Rs. 786.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 80.60 crore in June 2021.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.09 in June 2021.

P and G shares closed at 14,394.95 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.85% over the last 12 months.

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 755.65 889.49 786.59
Other Operating Income 20.73 83.77 --
Total Income From Operations 776.38 973.26 786.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.71 347.15 252.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 173.68 106.25 13.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.38 -7.66 -14.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.29 55.98 41.88
Depreciation 14.18 13.12 12.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 96.92 112.34 194.13
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 191.07 194.19 224.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.91 151.89 62.26
Other Income 5.63 6.03 5.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.54 157.92 67.98
Interest 0.84 6.82 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.70 151.10 67.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.70 151.10 67.25
Tax 15.15 48.25 18.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.55 102.85 48.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.55 102.85 48.98
Equity Share Capital 32.46 32.46 32.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.11 31.68 15.09
Diluted EPS 13.11 31.68 15.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.11 31.68 15.09
Diluted EPS 13.11 31.68 15.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:00 am
