ONGC: Q3 Results Preview: Stable crude and higher gas realizations to drive earnings despite muted volume growth

Gaurav Sharma
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

ONGC is forecasted to report a standalone PAT of Rs 11,242 crore for the quarter with the standalone revenues likely to clock Rs 38,359 crore driven by surge in APM gas prices which zoomed ~3x YoY and 40 percent QoQ.

ONGC Ltd, the state-owned Oil & Gas major, is forecasted to witness a 28.3 percent year-on-year jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended December, 2022. The growth in revenue and earnings is likely to be driven by a surge in APM gas prices which zoomed ~3x YoY and 40 percent QoQ.

The crude prices after the impact of the windfall tax are likely to remain stable on a yearly basis. This positive impact of higher prices, however, is partially negated by muted volumes in both its oil and gas business streams.

The ‘Navratna’ company is slated to declare its results for the quarter ended December 2022 on Tuesday, February 14.