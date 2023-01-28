 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC Q3 net profit up 5% at Rs 4,854 crore; interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share declared

Jan 28, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

The state-owned power giant also reported a significant jump in its total income, which rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC's average power tariff during Apr-Dec 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on January 28 reported a net profit of Rs 4,854.36 crore for the quarter ending December 2022, which was nearly 5 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period.

In the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 4,626.11 crore.

In Q3 FY23, the state-owned power giant also reported a significant jump in its total income, which rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors has decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.