Novartis India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore in March 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2022 down 340.93% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2022 down 27.63% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021.

Novartis India shares closed at 611.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.84% over the last 12 months.