 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Novartis India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.32 crore in March 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 99.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.37 crore in March 2022 down 340.93% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2022 down 27.63% from Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021.

Novartis India shares closed at 611.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.84% over the last 12 months.

Novartis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.32 98.96 99.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.32 98.96 99.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 71.93 32.88 34.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.53 10.87 -2.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.60 26.00 24.05
Depreciation 1.31 2.75 2.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.70 22.65 27.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.31 3.81 12.35
Other Income 14.31 6.04 12.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.62 9.85 24.62
Interest 0.33 1.46 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.29 8.39 21.90
Exceptional Items -49.64 -- --
P/L Before Tax -31.35 8.39 21.90
Tax -7.98 2.04 12.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.37 6.35 9.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.37 6.35 9.70
Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.34 12.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.47 2.57 3.93
Diluted EPS -9.47 2.57 3.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.47 2.57 3.93
Diluted EPS -9.47 2.57 3.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Novartis India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.