Nestle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,256.79 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,256.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 3,739.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.06 crore in December 2022 up 62.43% from Rs. 386.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,002.56 crore in December 2022 up 12.27% from Rs. 893.01 crore in December 2021.