 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nestle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,256.79 crore, up 13.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nestle India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,256.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.84% from Rs. 3,739.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 628.06 crore in December 2022 up 62.43% from Rs. 386.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,002.56 crore in December 2022 up 12.27% from Rs. 893.01 crore in December 2021.

Nestle India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,233.27 4,566.60 3,706.20
Other Operating Income 23.52 24.40 33.12
Total Income From Operations 4,256.79 4,591.00 3,739.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,006.02 1,952.75 1,662.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 94.95 69.12 60.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -179.50 146.05 -116.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 406.95 417.92 386.64
Depreciation 98.66 98.11 105.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.89 5.96 -14.38
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 951.47 988.52 894.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 874.35 912.57 759.93
Other Income 29.55 30.64 27.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 903.90 943.21 787.26
Interest 44.83 36.97 43.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 859.07 906.24 743.68
Exceptional Items -- -- -236.50
P/L Before Tax 859.07 906.24 507.18
Tax 231.01 237.90 120.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 628.06 668.34 386.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 628.06 668.34 386.66
Equity Share Capital 96.42 96.42 96.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 2,903.21 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.14 69.32 40.10
Diluted EPS 65.14 69.32 40.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 65.14 69.32 40.10
Diluted EPS 65.14 69.32 40.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited