Munoth Fin Serv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 5.38% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 79.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.