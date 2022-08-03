 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRO-TEK Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, down 90.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in June 2022 down 90.16% from Rs. 92.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 101.57% from Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 99.17% from Rs. 84.53 crore in June 2021.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 61.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 90.56% over the last 12 months.

MRO-TEK Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.06 6.45 92.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.06 6.45 92.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.71 5.49 1.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.38 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.31 -2.27 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 1.58 1.57
Depreciation 0.73 0.72 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.96 1.47 4.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.55 83.95
Other Income 0.30 0.53 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 84.17
Interest 1.53 1.44 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.56 -1.46 82.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.56 -1.46 82.68
Tax -0.28 0.00 1.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.28 -1.45 81.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.28 -1.45 81.31
Equity Share Capital 9.34 9.34 9.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.78 43.52
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.78 43.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.78 43.52
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.78 43.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

