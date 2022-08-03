MRO-TEK Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, down 90.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in June 2022 down 90.16% from Rs. 92.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 101.57% from Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 99.17% from Rs. 84.53 crore in June 2021.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 61.55 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and 90.56% over the last 12 months.