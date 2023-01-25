 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MRO-TEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 96.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 346.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

MRO-TEK Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.06 7.19 8.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.06 7.19 8.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.75 1.54 5.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 1.53 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 0.24 -0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.21 1.17 1.65
Depreciation 0.58 0.71 0.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.57 3.55 0.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.46 -1.55 -0.22
Other Income 0.35 0.97 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.81 -0.58 0.03
Interest 1.89 1.70 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.92 -2.28 -1.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.92 -2.28 -1.50
Tax 0.98 -0.56 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -1.72 -1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -1.72 -1.73
Equity Share Capital 9.34 9.34 9.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.92 -0.92
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.92 -0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.92 -0.92
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.92 -0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited