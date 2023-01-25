MRO-TEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 96.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 346.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.