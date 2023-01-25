MRO-TEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 96.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 346.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 61.90 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 5.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.06
|7.19
|8.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.06
|7.19
|8.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.75
|1.54
|5.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|1.53
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|0.24
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.21
|1.17
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.71
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.57
|3.55
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|-1.55
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.97
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|-0.58
|0.03
|Interest
|1.89
|1.70
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.92
|-2.28
|-1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.92
|-2.28
|-1.50
|Tax
|0.98
|-0.56
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-1.72
|-1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-1.72
|-1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited