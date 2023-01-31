 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mold Tek Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.47 crore, up 67.3% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.47 crore in December 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2022 up 459.13% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in December 2022 up 302.99% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

Mold Tek Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.47 31.61 21.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.47 31.61 21.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.45 18.60 15.86
Depreciation 1.18 1.19 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.92 2.95 3.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.92 8.87 1.46
Other Income 0.40 0.32 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.32 9.19 2.32
Interest 0.13 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.19 9.05 2.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.19 9.05 2.24
Tax 3.05 2.26 0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.14 6.79 1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.14 6.79 1.63
Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.65 5.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 2.40 0.58
Diluted EPS 3.17 2.35 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 2.40 0.58
Diluted EPS 3.17 2.35 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited