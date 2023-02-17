Mercantile Vent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, up 60.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in December 2022 up 60.94% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 12.92% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2022 up 12.59% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.