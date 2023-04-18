 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MC Long View: No triggers for HDFC Bank re-rating

Aparna Iyer
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

The merger with HDFC will determine HDFC Bank stock’s performance over the next few months. Analysts worry that the costs associated with the merger would be significant, already visible in the high operating expenses in Q4FY23.

The biggest selling point of the merger is the benefit of cost of funds through deposits of HDFC Bank.

Between calendar 2012 and 2022, HDFC Bank Ltd grew its balance sheet by 22.5 percent on a compounded annual growth rate basis. Its stock returned 19.5 percent CAGR, beating peers State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The private sector lender’s stock topped the list of every analyst’s buy ratings, be it during times of crisis or recovery.

Ever since the bank announced the merger with its parent HDFC in April last year, its stock has barely kept up with peers. Note that swallowing HDFC would instantly add more than 40 percent to the bank’s assets.

Morphing from David to Goliath isn’t easy and has costs. What complicates the matter for HDFC Bank is the management’s indication of a regulatory dispensation for the merger.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities summed this up perfectly. They noted that the bank is taking on high fixed costs through branch expansion, almost guaranteeing an elevated cost-to-income ratio.