Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.89 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 180.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021.

Mayur Uniquoters
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.89 204.06 180.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.89 204.06 180.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.52 124.51 105.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.32 1.31 1.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.60 10.27 10.46
Depreciation 5.28 5.11 5.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.00 33.42 24.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.82 29.44 32.32
Other Income 5.19 6.17 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.01 35.61 34.71
Interest 0.59 0.52 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.43 35.09 34.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.43 35.09 34.11
Tax 6.86 7.92 8.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.56 27.17 25.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.56 27.17 25.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.56 27.17 25.91
Equity Share Capital 21.98 21.98 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 6.18 5.81
Diluted EPS 6.04 6.18 5.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 6.18 5.81
Diluted EPS 6.04 6.18 5.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited