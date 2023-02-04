Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.89 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 180.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021.