 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 43% at Rs 2,623 cr; announces capacity addition of 10 lakh

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

The company sold a total of 514,927 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 5.3 percent compared to the same period previous year

Maruti Fronx at Auto Expo

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2623 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

However, the profit figure was tad below Street estimate of Rs 2773 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 32,048 crore for the March quarter. The annual turnover of the company surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki recalls 7,213 units of Baleno RS model to rectify possible defect in vacuum pump