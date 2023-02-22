 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 profit grows 153% to Rs 195 crore

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

The surge in profit was led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.

The company follows the calendar year as its financial year. (Representative image)

Mahindra CIE Automotive on February 22 reported an impressive 153 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 195 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q4), led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.

The company follows the calendar year as its financial year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,247 crore grew by 35 percent over a year-ago period, the automotive components supplier said in its filing to exchanges.

The company further said its India business grew by 21.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,407 crore and its Europe business increased by 43 percent to Rs 1,323.1 crore during the quarter.