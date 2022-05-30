 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lux Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.48 crore, down 2.01% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lux Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 580.48 crore in March 2022 down 2.01% from Rs. 592.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.50 crore in March 2022 down 19.27% from Rs. 92.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.52 crore in March 2022 down 12.69% from Rs. 130.02 crore in March 2021.

Lux Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.69 in March 2021.

Lux Industries shares closed at 2,019.50 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.99% returns over the last 6 months and -34.98% over the last 12 months.

Lux Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 578.71 655.34 591.30
Other Operating Income 1.77 2.74 1.08
Total Income From Operations 580.48 658.08 592.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.06 298.98 272.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.68 2.33 3.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -84.12 -40.97 -33.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.33 23.50 18.68
Depreciation 4.51 4.67 4.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 214.05 232.20 207.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.97 137.37 120.08
Other Income 6.04 3.69 5.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.01 141.06 125.26
Interest 6.39 3.14 2.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.62 137.92 123.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.62 137.92 123.23
Tax 28.12 34.48 30.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.50 103.44 92.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.50 103.44 92.28
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.77 34.40 30.69
Diluted EPS 24.77 34.40 30.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.77 34.40 30.69
Diluted EPS 24.77 34.40 30.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lux Industries #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: May 30, 2022 08:04 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.