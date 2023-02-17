 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank added to FTSE All World index; check key changes here

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

It is expected that the inclusion of these stocks in the index's large-cap segment will lead to increased foreign fund flows into the companies

Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDBI Bank have been added to Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Global Equity Index's large-cap segment as part of its semi-annual review. In the mid-cap segment, Patanjali Foods is the newest entrant.

It is expected that the inclusion of these stocks in the index's large-cap segment will lead to increased foreign fund flows into them. While the Street was already expecting the addition of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the addition of IDBI Bank has come as a surprise.

The changes will be effective from March 20, 2023.

FTSE also increased the weightage of InterGlobe Aviation in the FTSE All-World index to 31.85 percent from 27.80 percent, which will come into effect from February 22.