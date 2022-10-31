 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiran Vyapar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore, down 47.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore in September 2022 down 47.92% from Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2022 down 53.24% from Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2022 down 52.02% from Rs. 33.41 crore in September 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.76 in September 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 137.85 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.64% over the last 12 months.

Kiran Vyapar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.63 0.27 35.78
Other Operating Income 0.00 0.00 --
Total Income From Operations 18.63 0.27 35.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.07 1.14
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.21 0.84 1.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.01 -1.65 33.37
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.01 -1.65 33.37
Interest 1.42 0.82 1.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.59 -2.48 32.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.59 -2.48 32.11
Tax 2.14 -1.03 5.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.45 -1.44 26.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.45 -1.44 26.62
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 -0.53 9.76
Diluted EPS 4.56 -0.53 9.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 -0.53 9.76
Diluted EPS 4.56 -0.53 9.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:33 pm
