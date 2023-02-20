Kingfa Science Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 256.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 171.02% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 127.68% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.