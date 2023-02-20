 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kingfa Science Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore, up 32.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.11 crore in December 2022 up 32.27% from Rs. 256.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2022 up 171.02% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 127.68% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

Kingfa Science & Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.11 351.26 256.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.11 351.26 256.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 259.71 265.82 210.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.21 10.66 1.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.45 0.29 6.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.55 4.98 4.99
Depreciation 3.57 3.52 3.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.50 35.69 19.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.02 30.30 10.60
Other Income 2.49 0.88 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.51 31.18 10.82
Interest 1.38 1.36 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.13 29.82 10.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.13 29.82 10.03
Tax 6.89 7.74 2.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.23 22.09 7.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.23 22.09 7.46
Equity Share Capital 12.11 12.11 12.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.71 18.24 6.16
Diluted EPS 16.71 18.24 6.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.71 18.24 6.16
Diluted EPS 16.71 18.24 6.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited