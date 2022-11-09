 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KDDL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.90 crore, up 41.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KDDL are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.90 crore in September 2022 up 41.4% from Rs. 52.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.44 crore in September 2022 up 567.68% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.17 crore in September 2022 up 279.92% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2021.

KDDL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2021.

KDDL shares closed at 998.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 63.74% over the last 12 months.

KDDL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.90 69.04 52.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.90 69.04 52.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.13 18.44 14.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.29 -1.20 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.31 19.03 15.85
Depreciation 3.13 3.07 2.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.57 17.61 12.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.53 12.09 6.81
Other Income 40.57 12.27 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.04 24.36 7.42
Interest 1.88 1.80 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.16 22.56 5.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.16 22.56 5.65
Tax 7.72 4.04 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.44 18.52 3.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.44 18.52 3.96
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.76 14.54 3.12
Diluted EPS 20.76 14.54 3.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.76 14.54 3.12
Diluted EPS 20.76 14.54 3.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:10 am
