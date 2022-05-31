 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KCP Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.43 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.43 crore in March 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 down 172.96% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 76.06% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 23.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.

KCP Sugar Ind Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.43 114.29 87.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.43 114.29 87.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 116.81 50.46 120.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.68 -- 12.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -91.27 38.53 -77.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.88 8.18 20.23
Depreciation 2.97 1.25 3.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.94 22.38 14.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.41 -6.51 -6.07
Other Income -5.67 2.72 14.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -3.80 7.94
Interest 5.20 3.71 6.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.46 -7.51 0.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.46 -7.51 0.98
Tax -0.90 0.71 -6.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.56 -8.22 7.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.55 -0.30 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.11 -8.52 7.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.11 -8.52 7.00
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.80 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.80 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.80 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.80 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
