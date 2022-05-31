KCP Sugar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.43 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.43 crore in March 2022 down 25.38% from Rs. 87.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 down 172.96% from Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 76.06% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2021.

KCP Sugar shares closed at 23.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 11.27% over the last 12 months.