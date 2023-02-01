 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit down 40% to Rs 80 crore; revenue rises 10% to Rs 1,332 crore

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal

The expansion is a part of its medium term plan of opening 3,000 Domino’s stores globally, Jubilant FoodWorks mentioned.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday reported a decline of 39.66 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 80.36 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 10 per cent to Rs 1,331.81 crore as against Rs 1,210.77 crore in the year-ago period.

According to JFL, "high inflation continues to keep margin under pressure".