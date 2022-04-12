 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JK Laxmi Cement Q4 PAT may dip 45.8% YoY to Rs. 74 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,447.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects JK Laxmi Cement to report net profit at Rs. 74 crore down 45.8% year-on-year (up 25% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 42.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 154.3 crore.

