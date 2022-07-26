 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Stainles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,336.41 crore, up 38.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,336.41 crore in June 2022 up 38.92% from Rs. 3,841.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.74 crore in June 2022 up 5.64% from Rs. 271.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.65 crore in June 2022 down 8.45% from Rs. 589.45 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in June 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 122.00 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,336.41 6,287.21 3,841.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,336.41 6,287.21 3,841.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,731.29 4,247.63 2,711.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.49 69.53 44.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -227.51 209.03 -320.82
Power & Fuel 247.04 -- 177.00
Employees Cost 47.39 41.23 42.55
Depreciation 89.12 88.07 90.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 894.45 958.65 607.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 434.14 673.07 489.11
Other Income 16.39 17.18 9.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.53 690.25 498.73
Interest 67.35 68.41 81.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 383.18 621.84 417.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 383.18 621.84 417.62
Tax 96.44 -46.74 146.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 286.74 668.58 271.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 286.74 668.58 271.42
Equity Share Capital 105.10 105.10 97.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 13.38 5.57
Diluted EPS 5.46 12.88 5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 13.38 5.57
Diluted EPS 5.46 12.88 5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
