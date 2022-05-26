 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.09 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.09 crore in March 2022 up 24.74% from Rs. 244.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 730.14 crore in March 2022 down 48.52% from Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.04 crore in March 2022 down 180% from Rs. 87.55 crore in March 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.

Jaypee Infratech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.09 292.31 244.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.09 292.31 244.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 178.33 114.33 92.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.11 20.18 18.83
Depreciation 21.73 24.31 23.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 180.30 46.61 49.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -95.38 86.88 60.74
Other Income 3.61 2.45 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -91.77 89.33 63.59
Interest 647.03 629.36 555.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -738.80 -540.03 -491.60
Exceptional Items 8.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax -730.14 -540.03 -491.60
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -730.14 -540.03 -491.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -730.14 -540.03 -491.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -730.14 -540.03 -491.60
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.26 -3.89 -3.54
Diluted EPS -5.26 -3.89 -3.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.26 -3.89 -3.54
Diluted EPS -5.26 -3.89 -3.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
