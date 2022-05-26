Jaypee Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.09 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.09 crore in March 2022 up 24.74% from Rs. 244.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 730.14 crore in March 2022 down 48.52% from Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.04 crore in March 2022 down 180% from Rs. 87.55 crore in March 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaypee Infratech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.09
|292.31
|244.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.09
|292.31
|244.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|178.33
|114.33
|92.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.11
|20.18
|18.83
|Depreciation
|21.73
|24.31
|23.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.30
|46.61
|49.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-95.38
|86.88
|60.74
|Other Income
|3.61
|2.45
|2.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.77
|89.33
|63.59
|Interest
|647.03
|629.36
|555.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-738.80
|-540.03
|-491.60
|Exceptional Items
|8.66
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-730.14
|-540.03
|-491.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-730.14
|-540.03
|-491.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-730.14
|-540.03
|-491.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-730.14
|-540.03
|-491.60
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.26
|-3.89
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-5.26
|-3.89
|-3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.26
|-3.89
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-5.26
|-3.89
|-3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited