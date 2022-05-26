Jaypee Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.09 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.09 crore in March 2022 up 24.74% from Rs. 244.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 730.14 crore in March 2022 down 48.52% from Rs. 491.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.04 crore in March 2022 down 180% from Rs. 87.55 crore in March 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.