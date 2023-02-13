 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports Rs 217 crore loss in Q3

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

Total income in the quarter came down to Rs 1,206.06 crore from Rs 1,452.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.97 crore in December 2022 quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.83 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, showed a BSE filing.

The company gave an update on divestment of 2 MTPA Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit (CGU).