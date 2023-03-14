JagsonpalPharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 54.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2022 up 43.99% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.
JagsonpalPharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2021.
|JagsonpalPharma shares closed at 301.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.67% returns over the last 6 months and 22.29% over the last 12 months.
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.14
|60.53
|54.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.14
|60.53
|54.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.12
|7.59
|15.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.46
|10.96
|13.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.25
|2.39
|-7.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.20
|14.98
|15.13
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.20
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.47
|11.70
|12.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.30
|12.70
|5.24
|Other Income
|1.74
|1.12
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.04
|13.82
|7.19
|Interest
|0.18
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.87
|13.79
|7.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.87
|13.79
|7.14
|Tax
|2.08
|3.38
|1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.78
|10.41
|5.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.78
|10.41
|5.41
|Equity Share Capital
|13.10
|13.10
|13.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.97
|3.97
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|2.97
|3.97
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.97
|3.97
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|2.97
|3.97
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited