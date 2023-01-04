 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT Sector Preview: EBIT margin to look up but lack of growth, flat deal wins to weigh

Shubham Raj
Jan 04, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

IT companies, which generate most of their revenue from export of services, are likely to be impacted due to recessionary pressure in the US – their biggest market – and other western nations.

Muted, weak and soft. These are some of the words that analysts are throwing up to project earnings for IT service providers for the quarter ended December 2022. The trend highlights the start of perhaps a long winter for them.

“We see potential for negative surprises across the board on revenue led by higher furloughs and pressure on the existing book of business,” said Nitin Padmanabhan, an analyst at Investec Securities.

Earnings commentary from Accenture last month was foreboding. IT companies have also reduced their expectations themselves. However, there are some hopes that top names may maintain their growth guidance.

Revenue stagnation

IT companies have just come through their golden period as the increased tech adoption during pandemic led to a rapid revenue growth. Though things are not looking up from here, they are also not looking down.