IRB Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.33 crore, up 5.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.33 crore in September 2022 up 5.91% from Rs. 767.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.16 crore in September 2022 up 2050.44% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.64 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 164.94 crore in September 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 242.15 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.