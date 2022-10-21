 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.33 crore, up 5.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 813.33 crore in September 2022 up 5.91% from Rs. 767.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.16 crore in September 2022 up 2050.44% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.64 crore in September 2022 up 25.28% from Rs. 164.94 crore in September 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 242.15 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and -0.88% over the last 12 months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 813.33 1,341.02 767.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 813.33 1,341.02 767.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.87 15.50 9.44
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 740.57 1,085.75 650.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.88 239.77 107.98
Other Income 149.76 54.69 56.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.64 294.46 164.94
Interest 95.16 91.39 172.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.48 203.07 -7.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.48 203.07 -7.82
Tax 9.32 52.13 -2.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.16 150.94 -5.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.16 150.94 -5.24
Equity Share Capital 603.90 603.90 351.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.50 -0.15
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.50 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 2.50 -0.15
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.50 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
