Insecticides Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.98 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Insecticides India are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.98 crore in March 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 255.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 up 2% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.93 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 30.82 crore in March 2021.

Insecticides EPS has increased to Rs. 11.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2021.

Insecticides shares closed at 743.00 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.78% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.

Insecticides India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.98 313.78 255.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.98 313.78 255.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 225.60 176.98 263.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.38 13.08 7.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.84 47.22 -95.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.21 20.04 19.09
Depreciation 6.78 6.79 6.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.78 37.88 32.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.07 11.79 22.50
Other Income 2.09 0.87 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.15 12.66 24.63
Interest 1.06 1.72 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.10 10.94 23.49
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.30
P/L Before Tax 28.10 10.94 23.79
Tax 5.70 2.78 1.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.39 8.15 21.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.39 8.15 21.95
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 20.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.35 4.13 10.63
Diluted EPS 11.35 4.13 10.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.35 4.13 10.63
Diluted EPS 11.35 4.13 10.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 27, 2022 12:36 pm
